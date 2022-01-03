Govt suffers from ‘Nawaz phobia’: PML-N

Responding to the press conference of Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting in Karachi leveling ‘allegations’ against his party, PML-N Secretary General Ahsan Iqbal Sunday said the government was suffering from Nawaz Sharif phobia.

“The government holds cabinet meetings only to discuss Nawaz Sharif showing that it is suffering from Nawaz Sharif phobia,” he said.

He said the New Year will be the year of new elections, as it is now time for the return of the government that came to power through the process of rigging.

“It is time for Imran Niazi to be retired,” he said, says a news report.

Meanwhile, PML-N spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb said “Nawaz Sharif had gone abroad for treatment after seeking permission from the country’s judiciary.” “Nawaz will only return to Pakistan after the completion of his medical treatment upon the doctor’s advice,” she said, adding that of all the accusations leveled against Shahbaz Sharif, none proved so far.

“Issuing statement against Nawaz and Shahbaz on a daily basis shows how panicked the government is,” Marriyum said. She said instead of telling the attorney general to ensure Nawaz’s return to Pakistan, the government should direct him to take action against those who steal wheat, sugar, electricity, gas, and medicines. “The government should instead direct the attorney general to take action against those involved in money laundering, corruption, and those who brought the curse of inflation upon the masses,” she said.

Meanwhile, in response to Fawad’s comments about health cards in Sindh, PPP MNA Shazia Marri said Sindh was the only province in the country where people can get free treatment for cancer, heart, liver, and kidney diseases.

“People from all over Pakistan, including Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, come to Sindh to get free-of-charge treatment for their ailments,” she said, adding that Imran Khan is “against the existence of the National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases (NICVD) in Sindh.” “Imran Khan is upset because Sindh is able to provide free treatment to cancer patients,” Marri maintained. “The so-called health card does not provide medicines for cancer, heart, liver and kidneys.” She said Imran Khan is accountable to the nation as to how his government utilised the Rs40 billion worth of coronavirus funds.