Israeli jets pound Gaza after rocket fire

Israel’s military early Sunday launched strikes against “militant targets” in the Gaza Strip, a day after rockets were fired from the Hamas-ruled territory. Video filmed in Khan Younis, southern Gaza Strip, showed three huge explosions and fighter jets could be heard flying overhead. There was no immediate confirmation on possible casualties. The Israeli military said the attacks targeted a rocket manufacturing facility and a military post for Hamas. It also blamed Hamas for any violence emanating from the territory it controls, says a news report. The airstrikes come as retaliation for two rockets fired from Gaza on Saturday which landed in the Mediterranean Sea off central Israel. It was not clear whether the rockets were meant to hit Israel, but Gaza-based militant groups often test-fire missiles toward the sea. There were no reports of casualties from Saturday’s rocket launches.













