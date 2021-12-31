I was at a wedding when I got an offer for ‘Daam’: Adeel Hussain

Adeel Husain is an all-rounder in the field of Entertainment industry and is listed as one of the most decent, talented and agreeable actors of the Showbiz who has worked in a number of serials and Pakistani films.

Adeel Husain was recently spotted in an interview with “Something Haute”.

Adeel Husain while talking about drama serial ‘Daam’, mentioned that “To be honest, Daam was an exciting project for me at that time.

In our culture and media industry that project was not much well received by the audience at that time but now everyone is doing such projects.

I’m happy with what I did, I believe I have not done anything special.”

“I was attending a wedding event when I got an offer for Daam. I was called for an audition and luckily I was selected, indeed I believe that it was a coincidence. I felt ecstatic to work with such amazing team at that time,” added Adeel Husain.