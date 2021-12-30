Shopping as respite from the winter

Having received an overwhelming response in the previous years, the team at Packages Mall is back with their annual Packages Mall Shopping Festival!

The festival has tons of exciting activities for mall patrons to enjoy. With the festive winter season in full swing, everyone is visiting the mall to get gifts, winter clothes, or just meeting up with friends to enjoy the festivities. For Lahore residents, the Packages Mall Shopping Festival has ensured that they get an extra special treat!

This year, the shopping festival kicked off on November 26 and will continue until today (Thursday); so if you haven’t made a trip yet, now is your chance. The festival is also back with bigger and better opportunities for shoppers than previous festivals!

Activities at the mall will range from lucky draws, irresistible deals, and endless entertainment for the shoppers, guaranteeing a great time. If you happen to be visiting on a weekend, you’ll be able to catch one of the surprise flash mobs or performances being held around various stages set up at the mall.

For mall patrons looking to participate in the lucky draw, if you shop for Rs 10,000 or more, you will get a chance to enter and win some incredible prizes.

That’s not all! Five lucky winners will be chosen every day to win Rs 10,000 cash prizes for shopping at Packages Mall. Additionally, there is a grand prize! One lucky-draw player will get a chance to win an MG-HS. The winner for this will be announced on the 30th of December. So shop till you drop and you never know, you could hit the jackpot! There are also plenty of other great prizes for those who enter too. Winner announcements will be made by none other than the charming Ahmed Ali Butt.

Regardless of whether you win or not, there is something in store for everyone. The team has worked exceptionally hard to make this experience pleasurable and memorable for all. Come experience the holiday season with your friends and family through an enhanced shopping experience crafted just for you!