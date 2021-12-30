PTI govt delivering, not making hollow claims

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Wednesday said the incumbent government practically delivered instead of making hollow claims.

In a meeting, Usman Buzdar said Rs 360 billion district development package would usher in an era of development in Punjab. He said the development journey was limited to a specific area in the past but the backward localities had been made part of the holistic development agenda now.

The chief minister also presided over a meeting to review the system of devolution of power through a new local bodies act. Punjab ministers – Raja Basharat, Mian Mahmood ur Rashid, Hashim Jawan Bakht, secretary local bodies department and others -attended the meeting.

Addressing the meeting, the chief minister said the provincial cabinet had already approved the new local bodies act aimed at empowering the people, adding that the new system had been finalised with consensus and would play an important role in resolving the problems of the people on their doorstep. He said the people would be empowered by devolving authority at the grassroots.

The CM said direct election would be held for the first time, as this system would start a new era of development at the grassroots. “For the first time in the history of the province, empowered local bodies institutions would be established, as the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) was committed to resolving the public issues at their doorstep”, the CM concluded. The chief minister Wednesday presided over a meeting at his office to review the launch of an eco-friendly urban bus project.

Punjab Minister for Transport Jehanzeb Khichi, chairman P&D, secretaries of finance and transport departments, chairman PBIT and others attended the meeting. The chief minister gave in-principle approval to run 100 feeder buses in Lahore in the first phase and directed that the number be increased to accommodate the rising number of daily commuters.

He said best transport facilities would also be introduced in DG Khan, Faisalabad, Bahawalpur and other cities, as eco-friendly buses would also help overcome smog, adding that improving the public transport facilities was the need of the hour as it would help to reduce environmental pollution. Usman Buzdar also sought a report on the modern bus stand project at Thoker Niaz Baig and directed its early completion to help reduce traffic congestion and pollution.