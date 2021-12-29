NEPRA likely to increase electricity tariff by Rs4.33 per unit

ISLAMABAD: The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) has concluded its hearing on the Central Power Purchasing Agency’s (CPPA) request for a Rs4.33 per unit increase in energy pricing.

The price of per unit electricity would be increased by Rs4.33 per unit if the features provided by the CPPA were correct, while the power tariff would be increased by Rs3.57 per unit if the features provided by the CPPA were erroneous.

According to details, the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) has completed the hearing regarding the increase in electricity prices for the month of November under month fuel adjustment.

NEPRA completed the conditional hearing on the increase of Rs3.57 per unit.

During the hearing, NEPRA stated that it will review CPPA’s data and, if the data is correct, a Rs4.33 per unit increase would be announced.

In its appeal, the CPPA claims that 8.24 billion units of energy were generated in November at a cost of Rs66 billion.