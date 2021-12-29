BRTS to boost Pakistan’s green transportation

The Green Line Bus Rapid Transit Service (BRTS) will boost Pakistan’s green and intelligent transportation, Gwadar Pro reported on Tuesday.

The BRTS, the Karachi’s first modern public transport project, began trial operation last Saturday.

Zhongtong Bus, one of the biggest and earliest listed bus manufacturers in China, has provided 80 18-meter hybrid buses for the Green Line, which can handle 135,000 passenger trips per day.

In a an interview, Jeffery, Zhongtong’s National Representative of Pakistan, told Gwadar Pro that with great responsibility, Zhongtong is truly grateful for the trust of the Pakistani government. The company will continue to strengthen technological innovation to boost the development of global green and intelligent transportation.

Regarding public transport as one of the main driving force of reforms, Pakistan adopts Zhongtong new N-series for its first batch of new energy public transport in the country’s largest city, which will undoubtfully bring epoch-making significance to the upgrading of local public transport system.