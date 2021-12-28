Lahore reports first case of Omicron variant

LAHORE: After Karachi and Islamabad, the provincial capital of Punjab also reported the first confirmed case of Omicron variant, the Punjab health department confirmed.

The virus was detected in a 23-year-old man from Lahore. The patient is a resident of Gulberg area. The health authorities said that the patient came from Sindh and has no history of travelling abroad. The health department said that samples have been taken from 12 people who came in contact with the patient for testing.

Samples of more than 10 suspected cases of omicron were sent to National Institute of Health, Islamabad. Only one returned positive, Punjab health department said. As of Saturday, reports confirmed that the Omicron variant had also reached the capital city, Islamabad.

Pakistan has so far reported two confirmed and over 35 suspected cases of Omicron, apart from the latest case from Lahore.