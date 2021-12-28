Two killed, 15 injured in buses’ collision in Jamshoro

JAMSHORO: At least two persons were killed and 15 others injured as two buses collided in Jamshoro in the early hours of Tuesday.

According to Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Jamshoro, a bus carrying Pakistan People’s Party workers who were returning from Garhi Khuda Baksh to Karachi after attending the public meeting in connection with Benazir Bhutto’s death anniversary collided with another bus going to Sehwan from Karachi at the Indus Highway in Jamshoro, killing two persons on the spot and injuring 15 other.

Rescue teams reached the spot and shifted the dead and injured to the hospital. Women and children were also among the injured, according to the sources.

In another traffic accident earlier this month, at least six passengers were killed and eight others were injured in a road accident in Punjab’s Attock.

According to rescue sources, the incident occurred after the driver of a speeding van lost control of the vehicle and the van turned turtle near Ghazi interchange in Attock.