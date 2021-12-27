Pakistan takes 15 million doses of Covid vaccine from ADB

ISLAMABAD: Asian Development Bank (ADB) has given 15 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine to Pakistan, reported Daily Times.

According to the details, 15 million doses of the coronavirus vaccine dispatched by the ADB have been received in Islamabad.

The doses have been sent to help Islamabad in its fight against the pandemic.

However, it is to be noted that so far 148,265,690 people have received at least one dose of the COVID vaccine in Pakistan, while 65,149,948 people have received two doses of the vaccine.

Meanwhile, the coronavirus has taken two more lives in Pakistan over the past 24 hours, taking the overall death toll to 28,909.

According to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), 301 more people were tested positive for coronavirus.