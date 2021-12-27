‘Salam Santa’ by Mehreen Jabbar releases on SeePrime’s YouTube channel

Pakistan’s most rapidly growing digital platform, SeePrime, has now released a new short film by Mehreen Jabbar ‘Salam Santa’ on their YouTube channel to celebrate the Christmas season.

‘Salam Santa’ follows the story of a Pakistani Christian mother and son are new immigrants in the US. The mother and son struggle to make ends meet as they hope for a Christmas miracle from Santa.

“At SeePrime, we pride ourselves for creating a platform that represents and celebrates all religions,” commented Seemeen Naveed, the executive producer of SeePrime. “Salam Santa is a really nice film which brings the Christmas spirit to life. Mehreen Jabbar has truly outdone herself with this one.”

Co-produced by Mehreen Jabbar, Syed Khurram, and Ahmad Rizvi, scripted down by Shah Yasir, executively produced by Seemeen Naveed, Salam Santa is a story about inter-faith harmony. The film stars Aizzah Fatima, Shayan Khurram and Naeem Usman.

SeePrime is a digital entertainment platform bringing new, dynamic, breakthrough, original and distinctive content for its viewers. It has successfully broken into a dimension of untold and unique narratives for its audiences, exploring different and diversified genres.