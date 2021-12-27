Daily Times

Your right to know Monday, December 27, 2021


‘Salam Santa’ by Mehreen Jabbar releases on SeePrime’s YouTube channel

Staff Report

Pakistan’s most rapidly growing digital platform, SeePrime, has now released a new short film by Mehreen Jabbar ‘Salam Santa’ on their YouTube channel to celebrate the Christmas season.

‘Salam Santa’ follows the story of a Pakistani Christian mother and son are new immigrants in the US. The mother and son struggle to make ends meet as they hope for a Christmas miracle from Santa.

“At SeePrime, we pride ourselves for creating a platform that represents and celebrates all religions,” commented Seemeen Naveed, the executive producer of SeePrime. “Salam Santa is a really nice film which brings the Christmas spirit to life. Mehreen Jabbar has truly outdone herself with this one.”

Co-produced by Mehreen Jabbar, Syed Khurram, and Ahmad Rizvi, scripted down by Shah Yasir, executively produced by Seemeen Naveed, Salam Santa is a story about inter-faith harmony. The film stars Aizzah Fatima, Shayan Khurram and Naeem Usman.

SeePrime is a digital entertainment platform bringing new, dynamic, breakthrough, original and distinctive content for its viewers. It has successfully broken into a dimension of untold and unique narratives for its audiences, exploring different and diversified genres.

