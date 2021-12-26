Chinese govt scholarships open to Pak students

Higher Education Commission (HEC) on behalf of the Government of Pakistan has been nominating students and scholars for Chinese Government Scholarship Programme 2022-23.

According to a Gwadar Pro’s report, online application submission, which HEC began in the first week of December, will end on January 3, 2022.

Chinese Scholarship Council (CSC) is offering Pakistani students and scholars to study and conduct research in China’s universities, aiming to enhance educational cooperation between the two countries.

CSC, which works under Chinese Ministry of Education, is responsible for the enrollment and the administration of the scholarship program. CSC sponsors international students, teachers and scholars to undertake degree studies from undergraduate to PhD including preparatory Chinese language studies for one year in some degree programs.

According to CSC program, the minimum monthly stipend for undergraduate students is ?2,500, while for Master’s and doctoral students the stipend is ?3,000 and ?3,500, respectively. Any applicant, in good health, from Pakistan including Azad Jammu and Kashmir can avail the scholarship while dual nationality holders are not eligible to apply.

The Chinese designated universities offer a wide variety of academic programs in Science, Engineering, Agriculture, Medicine, Economics, Legal Studies, Management, Education, History, Literature, Philosophy and Fine Arts etc. for scholarship recipients at all levels.