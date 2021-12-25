PRCS marks74th Foundation Day

On the 74th anniversary of the founding of the Pakistan Red Crescent Society, a colorful ceremony was held at PRCS National Headquarters here on Friday.

Deputy Speaker National Assembly of Pakistan QasimSuri, Chairman PRCS AbrarulHaq, members PRCS Managing Body, Secretary General Dr. Adeel Nawaz, representatives and families of PRCS, ICRC, IFRC, Partner National Societies and volunteers, were among the participants of the ceremony.

The ceremony started with the recitation of the Holy Quran. Video documentaries based on the history and activities of the Red Crescent were also presented. On the occasion, the trained Red Crescent First Aiders gave a practical demonstration of providing first aid during emergencies followed by music performance by local band, which was appreciated by the participants with a round of applause.

Speaking on the occasion, Chairman PRCS Abrar-ul-Haq said that from its inception on December 20,1947 till today, the Red Crescent has been serving humanity by adhering to the seven basic principles of humanity, impartiality, neutrality, independence, voluntary service, unity and universality. He said during tragedies, disasters whether man-made or natural, PRCS acts on the principle of first to reach and last to leave, be it first aid, psychiatric relief or reunification efforts, help in emergencies or role in reconstruction.

Abrar-ul-Haq said during the pandemic, the Red Crescent has been instrumental in providing, hospital care, COVID vaccination, blood donations, cash assistance, rations, personal protection kits, hygiene kits, handwashing stations and sanitizer machines. “Red Crescent made a name for itself on the “front line” during the Corona pandemic and it is no less an honor that its methods of services in Pakistan, were highly appreciated by the United States”, he added.

Abrar-ul-Haq said PRCS volunteers have strong acceptance in the communities, they are Agents of Behavior Change and they have always played an effective and efficient role in changing the minds of people during awareness campaigns, thereby promoting a culture of peace, tolerance and non-violence through community watch. He said PRCS under its Red Crescent Corp initiative will train students of educational institutions to render First Aid services to vulnerable communities.

Abrar-ul-Haq thanked ICRC, IFRC, Red Cross Red Crescent Movement Partners and all the other organizations for supporting PRCS in its humanitarian endeavors.

Speaking on the occasion, Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly Qasim Khan Suri said that the Red Crescent has made a name for itself by giving priority to the service of humanity. “I congratulate PRCS on its 74 years of success in humanitarian services and hope that the National Society will continue its journey with outmost commitment and dedicationunder the dynamic leadership of Abrar-ul-Haq, he assured all possible cooperation from his side.

A family gala was also arranged at the end of the ceremony. A large number of people from different walks of life mostly women and children, visited the family gala and enjoyed stalls of edible and other items.

It is pertinent to mention that on December 20, 1947, the Founder of Pakistan, Mr. Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah had established the Pakistan Red Crescent under the Act of Parliament. From its inception to the present day, the Red Crescent has been working tirelessly to serve humanity.