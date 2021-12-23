Abid Ali undergoes angioplasty day after being hospitalised

LAHORE: Pakistan star batsman Abid Ali has undergone an angioplasty a day after he complained of chest pain while batting in a Quaid-e-Azam Trophy match and had to be hospitalised. The 34-year-old will undergo another angioplasty on Thursday (today), before being discharged. In a message from his hospital bed this morning, Abid said he was doing well and asked his fans to pray for his recovery. On Tuesday evening, a PCB statement had said that Abid had been diagnosed with Acute Coronary Syndrome or ACS. ACS is often used to describe a range of conditions resulting from a sudden, reduced blood flow to the heart. Abid returned to his domestic side, Central Punjab, following the recent Bangladesh tour, where he was Player of the Series for the Tests after scoring 263 runs at 87.66. He was playing his sixth first-class game this season and had scored 766 runs at an average of 51.89 with three hundreds. On the last day of the ongoing game at UBL Complex in Karachi, he had crossed a half-century when he complained of discomfort around his shoulder and chest area before he was rushed to the hospital. Abid has been the highest run-getter in Tests for Pakistan since his debut in 2019, and in 2021 he is fifth in the world with 695 runs in nine Tests at 48.87, including a double-hundred against Zimbabwe in Harare. He made his debut in Rawalpindi in 2019 after spending 12 years in domestic cricket for 7116 runs in 106 first-class games. He made his Test debut at the age of 31 and began with a century, and also became the only player in history to reach three figures on both Test and ODI debuts. Central Punjab finished in fifth place in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy, where Northern and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa took the top-two spots and will contest the final. They have drawn five games, won two and lost three so far this season.













