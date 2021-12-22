The importance of dynamic workspace design (a design philosophy approach undertaken by Master Offisys -The Design of your success Islamabad chapter)

As a pioneer of ergonomically designed office furniture, Master Offisys has always been at the vanguard of enlightening the public about the significance and advantages of a human-centered workspace design. Following its grand event in Multan, Master Offisys organized a one-of-a-kind interactive event in the heart of the capital to commemorate its decade-long journey.

The event, titled “The Design of Your Success” gathered together renowned industrialists, designers, and Master Offisys representatives to share the various perspectives on designing workspaces that increase people’s sense of purpose, connection, and well-being.

Mr. Kabir Malik, Director Projects-Tourism Promotion Services Pakistan Ltd. Mr. Kifayat Hussain, Chairperson Institute of Architecture Pakistan Rwp/Isb chapter.

Mr. Jahangir Khan Sherpao, President ARC Asia were among the worthy guests of the event.

The interactive discussions and expertly crafted product displays provided the attendees an opportunity to gain a first-hand experience of next-generation office furniture and re-imagine their workspace design.

The evolution of workplaces is an inevitable outcome of the advancement in technology and the changes in the work dynamics and overall work mindset. The design philosophy for future workspaces should thereby address the correct balance between individual and community experiences and their physical and cognitive requirements. From its product line to its interactive sessions, Master Offisys contributes to transforming typical utilitarian office spaces into fluid and dynamic collaborative workspaces.

“The Design of Your Success” in Islamabad was the second of the series of interactive workshops planned throughout Pakistan and we are looking forward to more such interactions with design specialists and businessmen to help them experience the future of the workspace.