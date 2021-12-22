Local government polls in KP is start of modern, devolved LG system, says PM Khan

Prime Minister Imran Khan in his Twitter handle mentioned that the local bodies’ election conducted in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) province is the start of a modern, and devolved LG system that exists in successful democracies.

“Amidst the noise over KP Local government election, no one realizes that these elections are the start of a modern, devolved LG system as exists in successful democracies. Directly elected Tehsil Nazim will improve governance & create future [leaders]. First time in the country’s 74-year history, we have an empowered LG system,” PM tweeted.

However, Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Tuesday the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) paid the price for mistakes it made in Sunday’s first phase of local government elections in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP).

“PTI made mistakes in 1st phase of KP LG elections & paid the price. Wrong candidate selection was a major cause,” he tweeted.

“From now on I will personally be overseeing PTI’s LG election strategy in the 2nd phase of KP LG elections & LG elections across Pak. InshaAllah PTI will come out stronger.”