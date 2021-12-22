Azaan Sami Khan unveils teaser of new single ‘Ik Lamha’

Singer-songwriter Azaan Sami Khan is all set to end the year with the release of his third single, Ik Lamha. The first teaser of Ik Lamha is out and it takes its viewers back to the 1964 Karachi era. The singer-songwriter had been releasing glimpses of the video’s look and feel on his Instagram for the past few days. Earlier, it was also revealed that actress Maya Ali will be taking up on the leading lady spot in this music video.

Ik Lamha’s Karachi teaser starts off with a Humphrey Bogart quote articulating the splendour of the city. It soon takes us through how stimulating Karachi was in the 1960s, all with its illuminated buildings, the lively party scene, and the vintage fashion. The clip ends with Azaan in a vintage look, leaving viewers a lot to look forward to with the official music video release next week.

Ik Lamha follows Main Tera and Tu in the lineup of singles from Azaan’s debut album, Main Tera released under the banner of Hum Music. Earlier this year, Khan announced his debut album consisting of nine brand new songs, namely Maahiya, Dholna, Mein Tera, Jaadugari, Aashiqui, Ik Lamha, Meri Sajna Re feat. Ustaad Rahat Fateh Ali Khan, Zama, and Tu, along with a Bonus side having live versions and a remix. His previous two singles Main Tera and Tu have been a roaring success.

The music video of Ik Lamha is all set to release on December 25, 2021. Check out the teaser video on Azaan’s Instagram, and on HUM TV’s YouTube channel.