First look of Saba Qamar’s Ghabrana Nahi Hai has been released, leaving fans excited. Taking to Instagram, Zahid shared the teaser of the film and wrote, “This teaser looks super promising! Best of luck.” The cinematic offering Ghabrana Nahi Hai features Saba Qamar and Zahid Ahmed in the lead roles which is going to be an action-packed ride for desi crime lovers. The teaser of the film is out now which gives rare insights into the plot synopsis.