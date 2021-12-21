Fawad Khan, Sanam Saeed reunites in upcoming series

Renowned actress Sanam Saeed promises her fans a fresh story instead of her old ‘jori’ with Fawad Khan.

Turning to her Instagram on Monday, Sanam shared new photos from the much-celebrated Zindagi Gulzar Hai duo, teasing fans of an epic, unconventional love story.

“In a mystical land far far away! Forgot my own excitement of collaborating with #AsimAbbasi once again while all you got excited about this jori! We’re back in completely new avatars with a phenomenal cast, crew and kahani!” captioned Sanam alongside a carousel of the couple’s photos amid a mountainous region.

Earlier this month, Fawad and Sanam excited their fans when they announced a new web series Zindagi is all set to premiere next year.