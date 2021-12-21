Nawaz Sharif will soon return to Pakistan: Maryam Nawaz

PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz on Tuesday has said that the former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif will soon return to Pakistan.

The Islamabad High Court resumed hearing the Avenfield case. In a media talk outside the court, she said that her father is desperate to return to the country and will do so soon.

“Imran Khan’s time has come to an end. He is stuck under the burden of his own performance and can’t stay in power for long,” the PML-N remarked. She was referring to PTI’s recent defeat in the 2021 Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Local Government Elections.

Maryam congratulated Maulana Fazlur Rehman and his party for their performance. “JUI-F’s win is PML-N’s win,” she said, promising development for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in the upcoming years.