Fawad Chaudhary: Pakistan paid $12.27 billion in foreign debt in FY2021-22

ISLAMABAD: Fawad Chaudhry, the Minister of Information and Broadcasting, stated on Tuesday that the existing administration has paid off $12.27 billion in foreign debt this year alone.

Fawad Chaudhry further said that overall Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government will pay $55b in debt payments in the five years as compared to $27b paid by Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz in its five-year-term.

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) said this week that Pakistan’s liquid foreign reserves fell by $90 million in the week ending December 10.

According to the SBP, the country’s total liquid foreign reserves on December 10 were $25,027.8 million.