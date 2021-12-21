Submarine cable fault disrupts Internet services in Pakistan

Pakistan’s internet speed was reported to be poor across the country on Tuesday morning, with users reporting issues with surfing speed and quality.

According to a Pakistan Telecommunication Authority(PTA) representative, the services were suspended due to a malfunction in the international submarine CVM 4 cable. The problem was discovered late Monday night.

According to PTCL, the country’s internet speed has dropped by one terabyte. Customers will suffer further connectivity challenges when internet traffic is high, according to a representative.

He added PTC is trying to transfer internet traffic on alternate channels. “The cause and exact location of the fault is being determined. But we aren’t sure when the problem will be resolved.”