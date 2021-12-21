IGP Punjab orders crackdown against traffic law violators

Inspector General of Police Punjab Rao Sardar Ali Khan has issued orders for strict legal action against drivers and vehicles, buses, tractors/trolleys which endanger lives of citizens by overloading and over speeding on highways.

Instructing RPOs, DPOs and District Traffic Officers, he said that special campaign should be launched in all districts across province against overloading and over speeding vehicles in fog and smog season. Rao Sardar Ali Khan said that strict action should be taken against tractors/trolleys and other vehicles overloading in the areas of sugarcane crushing and tractors/trolleys or other vehicles overloading with sugarcane or straw should not be allowed to ply on highways.

The IG Punjab said that strict action should be taken against overloading public and private transport especially buses and wagons. He also directed to launch special crackdown against over speeding vehicles, buses and other transports.

Rao Sardar Ali Khan said that both Punjab Highway Patrol and Traffic Police should play an active role in prevention of accidents and flow of traffic and provide all possible protection to lives and property of passengers.

IG Punjab while instructing the officers further said that reflector stickers should be affixed on slow moving vehicles, tractors, trolleys, donkey carts etc. on the highways. He further said that tractor trolleys should not be allowed to park in queues outside sugar mills and trolleys should be parked inside factories so that the flow of traffic outside and around these factories would not be affected at all.

Awareness campaigns on safe driving should be intensified for the convenience of citizens during fog season. In addition to it, citizens and transporters should also be assured to refrain from overloading and over speeding otherwise severe legal action will be taken.

IG Punjab further said that all the districts should also send details of police operations against overloading and over-speeding to the Central Police Office on a regular basis.