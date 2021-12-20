‘Coke Studio’ brings back the magic of live music

Celebrating Pakistan and music the Coke way, Coca-Cola Pakistan hosted the first ever Coke Studio Live concert in Lahore at the Royal Palm Golf & Country Club featuring a diverse line-up of artists: the dynamic Talal Qureshi, pop sensation Hasan Raheem, the rap duo Young Stunners, popular rap artist Faris Shafi and music icon Atif Aslam.

Coke Studio is known as the Sound of the Nation. The platform has played a key role in taking Pakistani music global. The Foreign Office recognized this role and awarded the platform for being the country’s best cultural export, with over 10.2 million subscribers on YouTube and over 4 billion views on digital platforms.

This year Coke Studio 14 is aiming for a revitalised vibe. Seventy percent of Pakistan’s population is under the age of 35 and with Zulfiqar Jabbar Khan at the helm there is a lot of anticipation around the new sound, fresh stars and a modern outlook that will reflect the voice of the youth.

Fahad Ashraf, VP Coca-Cola Pakistan and Afghanistan said: “The Coke Studio platform has evolved this season. Whereas the values are the same but we are now leaning into the future by including the GenZ sound very deliberately. It is about time that we sync our cords with what the youngsters what. Nostalgia has its place in Season 14 but so does the firepower of a sound never been heard before.” Celebrating music in line with Coca-Cola’s new global brand philosophy and platform Real Magic, Coke Studio Live attracted a lively youth-oriented audience from all corners of the city and provided families with an opportunity to plan a perfect evening out, organised in line with the NCOC protocols.

Coke Studio Live is an effort to help revitalize the live music culture of the country. Pakistanis are known for their resilient nature, and our music has always reflected our adversity, hope and our ability to come through. The concert comes at a time when the country despite the challenges it faces have an overall optimistic outlook and is on a journey towards economic recovery, sustainable development and post-pandemic normalization.

Hosted by media personalities Dino Ali and Anoushey Ashraf, in attendance at this concert were various personalities such as HSY, Shammal Qureshi, Meesha Shafi, Abdullah Siddiqui, Zara Shahjahan, Bilal Lashari, Omair Rana, Amna Babar, Zonia Anwaar, Guddu Shani, Sameer Shami and Farhan Ali to name a few, along with members of the esteemed press.

At this concert, Coke Studio also revealed the artists part of its talented roster for Season 14. With producer Xulfi at the helm, the featured artist lineup for the season includes: Abdullah Siddiqui, Abida Parveen, Ali Sethi, Ameer Baksh, Arooj Aftab, Asfar Hussain, Atif Aslam, Butt Brothers, Eva B, Faisal Kapadia, Faris Shafi, Hasan Raheem, Justin Bibis, Kaifi Khalil, Karakoram, Lahore Jazz Ensemble, Meesha Shafi, Momina Mustehsan, Naseebo Lal, Quratulain Baloch, Shaegill, Soch, Talal Qureshi, Talha Anjum, Wahab Bugti, Young Stunners and Zain Zohaib Qawwals.

This season truly epitomizes the passion of Pakistanis, unifying the diverse sounds of the country through a fusion of diverse genres while the videos takes viewers on a journey like never before.

Coke Studio also announces two major partnerships for Season 14: The world’s leading music streaming platform Spotify and Pakistan’s leading high-street brand Khaadi.

Coke Studio’s launch date and more partnerships will be announced later this December 2021.