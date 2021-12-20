Ranveer Singh says Pakistanis will love a special scene in ’83’

Ranveer Singh is ensuring entertainment for his Pakistanis fans with upcoming film ’83. Speaking to media in a recent conference, Ranveer told a journalist that there is a special scene in ’83 that his neighbours across the border would absolutely love.

“I would only like to say that there’s a very special moment, that you as a Pakistani will be very happy when you see it,” the actor shared with the journalist. “I wouldn’t tell you what that scene is. You’ll watch the film in a few days and then you will remember me when you watch that moment. It’s very special for me. This film is full of moments like these,” said Ranveer. He further added, “It is a film for everyone. For kids, for the elderly, women, people from all walks of life. The way the trailer has resonated with everyone is a testament to that. But if you are a cricket nut, then this film is another trip altogether. If you know those players and you know those details, there are cricket keeras, they will also be like ‘wah!'”