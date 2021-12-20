NTDC accelerates construction work of grid stations

The National Transmission and Dispatch Company Limited (NTDC) is expanding its infrastructure by constructing transmission lines and grid stations to meet the growing demand of electricity across the country expeditiously.

In order to check the progress of the 500 kV substation Faisalabad West and 220 kV Lalian grid station, the Managing Director NTDC Engr. Manzoor Ahmad visited both sites of grid stations today. During the visit MD NTDC was apprised that overall 80 percent construction work of the 500 kV Faisalabad West Grid Station and around 60 percent work on 220 kV Lalian Grid Station near Chiniot has been completed so far. MD NTDC inspected and had detailed coordination meeting with NTDC team and Contractors of both the projects and directed them to speed up the pace of work through close collaboration to meet the stringent timelines.

Engr. Manzoor Ahmad said that 500 kV grid station Faisalabad West is being constructed with the cost of Rs. 9379 million spread over 90 acres of land. Two transformers of 750 MVA and 3 transformers of 250MVA will be installed at the Grid Station. Construction work on 40 km associated 220 kV transmission line is also underway. It is pertinent to note that two 500kV transmission lines for said grid station have already been completed and energized. However, 220 kV grid station Lalian is being constructed with a cost of Rs 360.77 million. MD NTDC directed to complete 220 kV Lalian Grid Station before coming summers.