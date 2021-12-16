In Karachi, three motorcyclists crushed to death by a speeding car

KARACHI: On Thursday, three individuals riding motorcycles were killed by a speeding automobile in Karachi’s Gulshan-e-Myanmar.

The motorcyclists were hit by a speeding automobile on Superhighway near Myanmar Morr, according to rescue sources. The deceased’s bodies were taken to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital.

The identity of the deceased motorcyclists could not be ascertained.

In another accident of a similar nature in the month of August 18, two motorcyclists were crushed to death by a speeding car in Karachi.

The incident took place near Indus Chowrangi in the city’s area of Korangi, where two people, who were travelling over a motorcycle were hit by an unknown speeding car.

The bodies were moved to Jinnah Hospital for medico-legal.