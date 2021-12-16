Lahore Airport resumes flight operations after 18 hours

Lahore: On Thursday(today), the flight operations was resumed after being closed for 18 hours at Allama Iqbal International Airport.

The first flight to land after the resumption of operation was of Virgin Atlantic’s VS-364.

The flight operations at the Airport could not be resumed earlier due to the dense fog cover through out the city.

The visibility at the airport’s runway was minimal and the authorities were not letting any flight to land.

In due course, five flights were hovering over the Airport waiting for improvement in the weather and ultimately permission to touch down.

Emirates flight EK-620, flight WY-343 coming to Lahore from Muscat, Virgin Atlantic’s flight VS-364, British Airways flight coming from London and PIA’s flight PK-210 coming from Sharjah were all in the air waiting for green signal to land.

Flydubai’s flight was also hovering over Lahore.

Dense fog has also effected flights operation at Sialkot International Airport where three flights coming from Dubai were hovering over the airport.

Emirates flight coming to Sialkot from Dubai were sent back.