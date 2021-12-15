In Pakistan, a foreign airline begins flight operations

KARACHI: Cham Wings Airlines, a Damascus-based airline, has started flying in Pakistan, with its maiden aircraft landing at Karachi’s Jinnah International Airport today.

In Pakistan, Cham Wings Airlines has officially begun operations. Cham Wings Airlines’ inaugural flight from Damascus will arrive at Karachi airport at 2:15 pm today.

More than 150 passengers will arrive in Pakistan through the foreign private airline, whereas, the officials of the Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (PCAA) will give a water cannon salute upon its arrival.

The flight will also depart for Damascus again after carrying the passengers today.

Earlier in July, a foreign airline Fly Baghdad had operated its first flight in Pakistan and transported 165 passengers from Iraq’s Najaf city to Karachi.

The inaugural flight ‘uF331’ to Karachi’s Jinnah International Airport was greeted with a water cannon salute upon arrival of the Fly Baghdad aircraft.

Fly Baghdad had booked four flights to Pakistan every week; the international airline’s timetable for flights from Najaf to Lahore will be revealed in the next phase.