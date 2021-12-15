Pakistan moving towards sustainable socio-economic growth: CS Sindh

Consul General of Germany in Karachi, Mr. Holger Ziegeler, while assuring continued support of his country for technical and vocational education and training in Pakistan, has urged the government and private sector to ensure sustainability of their joint efforts and achievements in skills development as it would open more job opportunities as well as lead to economic stability.

He expressed these views at a ceremony ‘Showcasing of TVET Reforms in Sindh and Balochistan’ organized in Karachi by the donors-funded TVET Sector Support Programme (SSP) to highlight the programme’s achievements of decade-long efforts in Pakistan.

The TVET SSP is collaborated with the federal government to bring reforms in the TVET sector since 2011. Launch of TVET Policy, National Vocational Qualification Framework, competency-based training approach and engagement of private sector in the reform process are the key paradigm-shifts brought by the government in the past 10 years with the support of TVET SSP.

The programme has been commissioned by the German Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ) and is being implemented by the Deutsche Gesellschaftfür Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ) GmbH in collaboration with the National Vocational and Technical Training Commission (NAVTTC), provincial Technical Education and Vocational Training Authorities (TEVTAs) and large number of private sector organizations.

The Germany diplomat said that he sees great potential in not only relying on jobs but also entrepreneurship models and development of small and medium level enterprises for people to benefit from economic opportunities in Pakistan.

“We hope that the TVET SSP continues to bring change in the lives of people of Pakistan and will ensure sustainable growth for the society and the economy of Pakistan,” he remarked.

Chief Secretary Sindh, Mumtaz Ali Shah was the Chief Guest on the occasion, besides Country Director GIZ Pakistan Mr. Tobias Becker, Ms. Iris Cordelia Rotzoll, Head of TVET SSP, Chairman NAVTTC Syed Javed Hassan and all the stakeholders of TVET SSP attended the event.

In his remarks as chief guest, Chief Secretary Sindh, Mumtaz Ali Shah said that after a decade of reforms in TVET sector and with the support of European Union, Germany and Norwegian Embassy, Pakistan is moving towards sustainable socio-economic growth. “Our huge pool of young graduates entering the job market every year can now have maximum job opportunities and entrepreneurship options to avail through their skills polished thanks to TVET SSP,” he said.

Earlier, in her welcome remarks, Iris Cordelia Rotzoll said that TVET reforms initiated in 2011 by the Government of Pakistan were the best initiative for the people especially for the youth to bring them in the mainstream of skilled work force. “We are satisfied that TVET SSP assists the government in the great cause and it achieved the best output,” she maintained.

Chairman NAVTTC Syed Javed Hassan said that initiatives like TVET SSP are essential to bring opportunities for youth to compete in the national and international labour markets. NAVTTC in close collaboration with the GIZ are equipping thousands of young people with competency-based trainings and preparing them for employment opportunities for skilled workers.

Tobias Becker remarked that Pakistan is a country with great potential not only in physical resources but in human resource too. “We have just to polish the skills of youth and they emerged as the best skilled force for working in national and international labour market as well. TVET SSP being the flagship programme of GIZ is showing encouraging results,” he said.