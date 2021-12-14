From December 16, the government may lower the price of petrol by Rs11 per litre, according to reports

From December 16, the government may lower the price of petrol by Rs11 a litre, according to reports.

According to industry insiders, the price of diesel is projected to drop by Rs9 per litre, and the government will finalise petroleum product prices after either hiking or lowering tax rates.

The price of crude oil has seen a decline worldwide recently.

The revised prices of petroleum products will come into effect from December 16.

On Nov 30, the government had announced to maintain the prices of petroleum products for the December 1-15 period in line with Prime Minister Imran Khan’s decision.

“Petrol prices will remain unchanged at Rs145.82 per litre, while diesel prices will remain steady at Rs142.62 per litre,” the statement stated.

“Kerosene oil and light diesel prices would remain unchanged at Rs116.53 and Rs114.07 per litre, respectively.”