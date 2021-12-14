PML-N, PTI leaders embrace each other after NAB hearing

On Tuesday, PML-N leader Khawaja Saad Rafique and PTI Punjab Minister Sibtain Khan who are facing NAB references have hugged each other outside the court building while exchanging pleasantries, Daily Times reported.

Both the leaders of opponent parties appeared before an accountability court in Lahore to attend the hearing of cases against them filed by the National Accountability Bureau.

Provincial Minister Sibtain, who is facing a NAB reference against him for giving tender to his favourite mine company in Chiniot thus incurring a loss of billions of rupees to the national exchequer, said that he and Saad Rafique (who is facing the Paragon City reference) hadn’t done anything wrong and they were innocent.

Both the leaders of rival parties embraced each other and extended best wishes. Sibtain said he had no personal enmity with anyone. Saad Rafique also called Sibtain his brother.