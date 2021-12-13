Book on Pakistan sports history to be launched today

LAHORE: A book on Pakistan sports history and star athletes — ‘Pakistan Sports and Heroes’ — is all set be launched at Royal Palm Club here on Tuesday (today). The book has been edited and complied by veteran sports journalist Muhammad Ali, Editor Sports, Daily Times. A coffee table book of approximately 400 pages, all colour, not only carries history of Pakistan sports with records and classic photos but also contains individual profiles of Pakistan sports legends in athletics, cricket, boxing, hockey, snooker, table tennis, wrestling, bodybuilding, tennis etc. since 1947 till date. The book is first of its kind and will be a collector’s edition and one of the best ever published. It will also serve as a reference book on Pakistan sports. This book is not only a celebration of Pakistan sports but also recounts what a cornucopia of talent has emerged from this nation since independence. It is by way of an acknowledgment that in the twentieth century Pakistan made notable contributions to modern sports in the world. Former Pakistan Test skipper Zaheer Abbas, former hockey captain Akhtar Rasool, former Pakistan Cricket Board chairman Zaka Ashraf, Pakistan Olympic Association (POA) president Lt Gen Syed Arif Hasan and tennis sensation Aisamul Haq Qureshi are the chief guests at the launching ceremony. Pakistan’s leading sports dignitaries, legend Olympians and cricketers, international medallists, sports administrators and senior journalists will grace the occasion with their presence.













