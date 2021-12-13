Highlight of BCW Day 3 — trendsetting outfits by Zonia Anwaar and Asifa & Nabeel

Pantene Hum Bridal Couture Week 2021 concluded on Sunday with the likes of nine designer showcases divided into two acts. Couture brands including some big names and veteran with significant following displayed their collections over the night. Here is our roundup of Day 3.

AHSAN’S MENSWEAR

Not a fan of dark green sherwani coats for men on their big day especially the embellished ones, but have to hand it over to the designers at Ahsan’s Menswear for making the same look stylish and appealing. The actor whose personality we’re a big fan of, Aagha Ali, walked the ramp for the brand.

ASIFA & NABEEL

The veteran couturier put forward her best foot without a shadow of a doubt. Her collection titled Raqs was all about giving something to the Pakistani clientele that they’ve never worn or purchased before and aimed at making a woman stand out with style and panache. With a something for everyone approach, the collection was also cohesive and sellable; two points most designers failed to emphasise upon during the night. We’re a little tired seeing red bridals but the ones Asifa showcased came with interesting cuts including cold shoulder cholis to go with straight shirts with lehnga. And then came along striking pieces set in white, floral embroidery and gold blouses. They were paired with either straights pants or lehngas. It was clear how much time and effort has been put in to make the collection come out like that. The designer didn’t rehash her previous pieces to mark her attendance on the BCW ramp, rather gave it her all and it was evident. We loved the sari pant combination set in white and silver — another noteworthy outfit. Actress Yumna Zaidi showstopped for the designer in a beautiful grey bridal with net sleeves that we absolutely loved.

FAHAD HUSSAYN

As much as we love the designer’s elegant and strikingly beautiful designs, the collection seemed a rehash of previous creations. No new trends for someone who’s looking to stand out. Singer Farhan Saeed showstopped for the designer wearing a stunning royal blue shalwar kamiz paired with an embellished jacket.

MUNIB NAWAZ

Munib Nawaz presented his collection Malang Luxe which aimed to celebrate oneness of agreeing with who you are. His showstoppers included actor Ahmed Ali Butt, singer Uzair Jaswal and restauranteur Adeel Chaudhry. Black suits anyone can do but the ones that set trends were one tone/design sherwani coats and pants, and wedding wear pant suits for women. These two trends need to run and here we thank Munib Nawaz for introducing these.

NICKIE NINA

These fashion stalwarts can never go wrong in couture. Show Two started with their collection titled Rubaiyaat, which was inspired by the quintessential verses of Omar Khayyam. Tea pink lehnga choli with intricate detailing in

silver with a princess neckline and another outfit that was set in shades of sea green stood out for us. Actress Ushna Shah showstopped for the designer duo.

NISA HUSSAIN

Next in line was Nisa Hussain who presented her collection in pastel hues for the upcoming bridal season. The designer aimed to cater to the typical Pakistani client who prefers elaborate embellishments, lots of embroidery with gota and colourful bridals. The designer lined up a number of stellar showstoppers like singers Shazia Manzoor and Goher Mumtaz, as well as actresses Amar Khan and Alizay Shah.

REEMA AHSAN

Reema Ahsan has gotten a firm grip on the wedding market in a very short span of time. Her clothes have something for everyone and we love her creations for their stylish and trendy appeal set in a wide array of hues and shades. The collection was in mehndi colours mainly and we loved the cohesion. Other than the blink and miss showstopper outfit, we loved the orange short shirts paired with pink shararas, and mustard lehngas with embellished cholis. Actress and producer Urwa Hocane showstopped for the designer.

SABLE VOGUE

Sable Vogue’s collection Zairanj was up next which documented the journey of design through embellishment, inspiration and an eye for detail. Forgettable outfits with no interesting cuts or a trendsetting appeal dominated their showcase. Influencers Aden Rehan and Amina Niazi along with supermodel Sabika Imam showstopped for the designer brand.

ZONIA ANWAAR

Zonia’s designs are never run of the mill. They’re decent, graceful and very stylish. Her collection titled Farisaa started out with a few forgettable outfits, quickly gaining momentum and displaying beautiful creations with stunning contrasts and must-add-to-your-wardrobe separates. We loved the white straight shirts paired with red embroidered shararas and white and red dupatta shawls. Gold trousers paired with long sherwani coats was another beautiful trend. A long black velvet shirt with pink embroidered sleeve we couldn’t take our eyes off. It could’ve been more beautiful sans the paisley at the back but definitely one noteworthy outfit. Green sharara with blue shirt and net dupatta and then the beautiful mehndi coloured bridal showstopper Rabia Butt wore! Job very well done Zonia Anwaar, if we are to ignore the pastel bridals in between whose fabric didn’t really stand out for us.