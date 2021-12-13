KE organises athletic meet for youth of Karachi

K-Electric in collaboration with Pakistan Sports Board (PSB), WAPDA and Athletics Federation of Pakistan has organised a two-day event titled “KheloJaanSeyNaheShaanSey”.

This exciting event is being organized for children aged 16 years and under in four categories of athletics competition including Javelin throw, Discus, 100 Meters Race and the Long Jump.

The main objective of this event is to motivate the youth to actively show participation in sports activities. Also, the participants including differently-able one’s will get encouragement from such activities that would surely inspire the young generation to make name of Pakistan all around the world by becoming top athletes in different games.

During the event, the participants also received a chance to interact and learn from country’s well-known athletes who were also a part of the event including MrHaider Ali (Paralympic Gold Medalist in Discuss Throw), Ms Fatima Hussain (National Champion in Javelin Throw) and Naseem Hameed ( South Asian Games Gold Medalist and former International athlete).

Moreover, Arshad Naeem a prominent sports personality and Javelin Throw finalist at the Olympics is also an active part if these activities.