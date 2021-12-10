Buzdar terms corruption a dacoity on public rights

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has termed corruption a big social evil and a dacoity on public rights.

In his message on Anti-Corruption day, the CM said the PTI has come into power to eliminate corruption from the country. There is no room for the corrupt and the government has adopted a zero-tolerance policy against corruption, he emphasised.

The PTI-led government is committed to introduce transparency in every sector as it has brought the big fish under the net of the law.

The Anti-Corruption Established has been made an autonomous body and it is showing sufficient improvement in its performance. “We should commit today to honestly work for eradicating corruption from the society,” the CM concluded.

CM approves construction of biggest expo in Faisalabad: Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has, in principle, approved the construction of Pakistan’s biggest expo centre in Faisalabad.

He was presiding over a meeting which was attended by Industries Minister Mian Aslam Iqbal, chief secretary, secretary industries, chairmen of FIEDMC and PIEDMC, and others to review progress on special economic zones. An expo centre and surgical city would also be put up in Sialkot to enhance exports, the meeting decided. The chief minister directed to take steps to colonise the special economic zones without delay.

The meeting was told that the aqua park project would be launched in Chunian. It was satisfying that the investment facilitation cell was playing its role to resolve investors’ problems, the CM said and appreciated the interest shown by international investors to invest in special economic zones.

The meeting was informed that work was in progress in Chunian, Bahawalpur and Muzaffargarh economic zones while funds have been released to provide utilities in Quaid-e-Azam Business Park Sheikhupura and SEZs of Vehari and Gujrat.

Cholistan, Thal, Koh-e-Suleman to get solar energy: Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said electricity-deprived areas of Cholistan, Thal and Koh-e-Suleman would be electrified with solar energy and the facility would also be extended to hundreds of villages in phases.

While chairing a meeting in which the energy secretary briefed about the progress, the CM gave in-principle approval to convert backward areas’ mosques on solar energy in phases.

The chief minister would inaugurate the first off-grid solution (solar energy) project next month to electrify remote areas. This facility would ease the daily life of the people living in remote and far-flung areas, he maintained and added that the incumbent government was working to produce affordable electricity.

The past government set up expensive energy projects which put financial burden on the people, he added.