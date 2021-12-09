Govt getting job done by Rangers which was supposed to take from police: Ahsan Iqbal

On Thursday, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Secretary General Ahsan Iqbal said that the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) government was taking the credit for the projects started during the last PML-N government, daily Times reported.

He maintained that the completion of Karachi’s Green Line Bus project, which his party’s government had launched in 2016, and which was due to be completed in December, 2018, was delayed solely because of its connection to the PML-N. “The result was that people kept suffering. So much so that the project is going to be inaugurated now when only 20 days are left before the start of a new year,” he regretted.

“Rangers’ personnel beat up the party leaders and workers maliciously,” he said, adding one of the party workers was injured in the incident.

“The present government is getting that job done by the Rangers which the police are supposed to do,” Ahsan said, and called upon Pakistan Army to take notice of Ranger’s action since a serving army general headed the Force.

“But I am glad that PML-N had contributed to the project by launching it,” he added.

Meanwhile, talking to the media in Karachi, Federal Minister for Planning, Development Reforms and Special Initiatives Asad Umar said that Prime Minister Imran Khan would inaugurate Green Line Bus project tomorrow (December 10).

He asked PML-N leader Ahsan Iqbal not to associate himself as well as his party with the project by performing its ‘symbolic inauguration’.

“It’s like Begani shadi men Abdullah Deewana’, he commented.

On the other hand, Sindh Governor Imran Ismael asserted that initially the buses would play on a trial basis for 15 days, and the fare would be charged from December 25.