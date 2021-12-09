Queen Elizabeth accidentally shares rare picture of great-grandchildren

Queen Elizabeth accidentally revealed a never-before-seen photo of her great-grandchildren during a ceremony at Windsor Castle Wednesday.

The 95-year-old British monarch, who returned to work after taking some rest due to her ill health, was recently pictured beaming at a ceremony in Windsor Castle.

While pictures from the private ceremony were posted on the Internet, where the 95-year-old monarch presented concert organist Thomas Trotter with the Queen’s Medal for Music, some of the keen-sighted royal fans spotted a rare family portrait sitting on a table in the background.

The picture frame, partially blocked by a handbag, features Queen Elizabeth smiling widely around her great-grandchildren.

In the picture, Princess Charlotte is seen sitting in her grandmother’s lap. The late Prince Philip is also in the shot with their great-grandchildren, including great-grandson Prince George, Peter Phillips’ daughters Isla and Savannah, and Zara Tindall’s oldest daughter, Mia.

As per People magazine reported, the never-before-seen family portrait was likely taken in late 2016 when Princess Charlotte was about 18-months-old and the other royal children were between two and six-years-old.