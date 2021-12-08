Strong defence relations with Bahrain a priority: COAS

Major General Doctor Sheikh Salman Bin Ateyatallah Al-Khalifa, Commander of King Hamad University Hospital, Bahrain called on General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of Army Staff (COAS), on Tuesday.

During the meeting, matters of mutual interest, healthcare & Pakistan’s commitment for comprehensive COVID-19 eradication were discussed. COAS said that Pakistan values its relations with Bahrain and strong defence, diplomatic and economic relations are a priority for us. The COAS lauded Bahrain’s support to building King Hamad University of Nursing and Associated Medical Sciences in Islamabad.

The visiting dignitary appreciated Pakistan’s response in controlling COVID-19, role in the Afghan situation & regional stability and pledged to play his part for further improvement in diplomatic cooperation with Pakistan at all levels.