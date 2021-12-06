Over 12 inmates escape police custody

Twelve inmates Monday escaped from the district courts of Model Town, Lahore after a scuffle broke out between two groups, police said. A total of 166 prisoners were brought to the judicial lockup, where an altercation occurred, SSP Operations MustansarFeroze said. The police managed to arrest two of the escapees, while the rest of the prisoners would be caught by the end of the day, said the SSP. The prisoners broke wooden and steel chairs inside the lockup to make sticks out of them. Later, the police opened the gate of the lock-up after they heard voices emanating from inside the lockup, says a news report. In the footage, the prisoners could be seen using sticks and tube lights as weapons. A police official was injured after one prisoner pelted a stone at him. People involved in theft, robbery, and drug dealing are among the escapees, the SSP operations said. He said two investigations teams had been constituted to probe the officials’ negligence in the matter. He said the duty officerand 12 other officers responsible for their security were not in their positions.













