Uzair Jaswal announces latest album

Renowned Pakistani singer-songwriter Uzair Jaswal officially announced the release of his much-awaited music album.

Nine original tracks written by the superstar himself will feature unique electro-pop/new age sounds. This would be Jaswal’s 2nd album; the first, ‘Na Bhulana’, released in 2017 and won the Lux Style Award for ‘Album of the Year’ with several hit tracks including ‘Sajna’ and ‘Bolay’.

With the new album set for its official launch in Islamabad and Karachi this month, Jaswal promises a treat for his fans.

The binge-worthy setlist boasts an amalgamation of genres including electro-pop, new age and funk while ensuring distinct melodies for each track. An album dedicated to the journey of love and very close to his heart, Jaswal confesses to the time and devotion spent to perfecting the content.

On the album theme, Jaswal stated, “Since the album is called Lovestruck, it discusses the real importance love holds in everyone’s life. Love is more than just a positive emotion; it is essential. Everyone goes through the journey of love in one form or another and experiences a range of outcomes. And whether those are good or bad, the high of being on that journey is better than not being on it at all.”

On what his fans should expect from the album, the vocalist replied, “They’re in for a surprise! It’s going to be a completely new sound compared to what I have done before.

My previous album in 2017 primarily featured slow ballads, but all the songs on this album are very uplifting, upbeat and nonconventional. I’m excited to release this soon. I hope my fans love it, enjoy it and connect with it. It’ll be something new for them, for sure.”

Uzair Jaswal has multiple national and internationally recognized accolades to his name including massive hit tracks such as ‘Yaadan’ ‘Nindiya Keh Paar,’ ‘Na Bhulana’ and ‘Mere Dil Ne’ which won hearts on the Velo stage earlier last year.

His melodious love song ‘Hamesha’ is claimed to be a fan favorite. His iconic track ‘Tere Bin’ made waves across the border as he won ‘Best Song of the Year’ at the Radio Mirchi awards.

Uzair Jaswal intends to release the first music video along with the album launch followed by video releases every month or two. The celebrated musician has several other projects in the pipeline but more on that will be disclosed at a later date.