PIDE, FBR sign MoU for policy reform solution

The Pakistan Institute of Development Economics (PIDE) and the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) here on Friday for the provision of evidence-based policy reforms. The MoU was signed by Pro-Vice-Chancellor PIDE, Dr Durre Nayab, and DG FBR, Dr Nasir Khan on behalf of their respective organizations.

As per the MoU, both the organizations would work together for mutual benefit and develop a collaborative framework to benefit from each other’s initiatives and working procedures in addition to supporting collaboration among the researchers associated with both organizations. The two government bodies agreed on jointly conducting collaborative research and short-term research activities.

The implementation mechanism of these activities would be devised mutually and would be subject to additional protocols. Both institutions would encourage their staff to strengthen cooperation in broad areas of tax policy and reforms.

Both the organizations would be jointly responsible for nominating focal persons for implementing objectives agreed under the MOU in their respective organizations and communicating with each other.

The focal persons of FBR and PIDE will meet regularly to develop a work plan with clear timelines. In addition, FBR will assign research studies/reports and any other assessments to PIDE, and Institute would provide detailed methodology along with the level of efforts (LoE). It was also mutually agreed that the MOU would be effective for three years from the date of final signature.

It may be modified or extended by mutual written agreement by both organizations.