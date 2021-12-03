COVID-19: Pakistan logs 8 deaths, 391 new infection in a day

On Friday, the latest stats released by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) showed that the country has reported 8 coronavirus deaths and 391 new cases in the last 24 hours (Thursday).

After adding the fresh 391 cases, the number of total infections now stands at 1,286,022. However, the overall death toll surged 28,753.

Moreover, a total of 46,457 tests were conducted throughout Pakistan in the last 24 hours from which 391 came COVID positive.

Whereas, the infection rate was recorded at 0.84 percent. Although, the number of patients in critical care was 895.

Statistics 3 Dec 21:

Total Tests in Last 24 Hours: 46,457

Positive Cases: 391

Positivity %: 0.84%

Deaths : 8

Patients on Critical Care: 895 — NCOC (@OfficialNcoc) December 3, 2021

However, as of yesterday, 2,437 patients have recovered from the virus and the total recoveries now climbed to 1,245,155.

As of Friday, the total count of active cases in the country was recorded at 12,114.

Furthermore, 476,233 coronavirus cases in Sindh, 443,310 in Punjab, 180,194 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 107,811in Islamabad, 33,491in Balochistan, 34,570 in Azad Kashmir, and 10,413 in Gilgit-Baltistan have so far been confirmed by NCOC.

Earlier, the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) directed the provinces to speed up the vaccination process amidst the threat of highly transmissible Omicron variant.