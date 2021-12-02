Chinese digital solutions leader rolls out digital tour in Pakistan

H3C, a leader in digital solutions rolled out its global virtual event, the H3C Digital Tour 2021, in Pakistan.

According to Gwadar Pro, Gary Huang, President of International Business and Senior Vice President of H3C delivered the online welcome speech at the H3C Digital Tour 2021-Pakistan event.

Themed “Digital Future We Together”, the event promoted mutual engagement between H3C, its partners and end users in Pakistan to encourage the implementation of smart digital strategies in key industries.

By accelerating the digital transformation of traditional enterprises and enabling the industrial intelligent application, we will be together to share the benefits of digitalization and create a better digital future.

Through the “Digital Pakistan” Policy launched in 2018, the Pakistani government aims to build an agile and innovative digital service ecosystem that is capable of facilitating core transformations in governance and infrastructure.

The Pakistani government has started focusing on investment in ICT fields including big data and information security in recent years, aiming to support the digital transformation of local industries, including healthcare, education, government and others shifting towards digital solutions in response to COVID-19 pandemic, consequently creating a large demand for the support of digital network construction.

Frank Zhu, Country Manager of H3C Pakistan, told CEN that with the firm global strategy, H3C will prove to be a trusted partner and is dedicated to become one of the leading players in the Pakistan ICT industry. “By leveraging its innovative technologies and global experience, H3C will continue to invest in team’s professionalism, in new opportunities in Pakistan with partners to support customers from various industries in their digital transformation, to contribute towards better Digital Pakistan.”Since entering the Pakistani market in 2019, H3C has successfully certified over 70 partners and 60 engineers, helping to upgrade digital infrastructure in government, telecoms, education, banking, and healthcare sectors.

