Lahore: Heavy foggy conditions around the runway, shortage of aircrafts and operational hazards caused ten international and domestic flights cancelled from Allama Iqbal International Airport.

The cancelled flights were PIA’s flight from Lahore to Dubai 203, AirBlue’s two-way flight from Lahore to Karachi 403/404, Serene Airline’s flight from Lahore Ras Al Khaima 5725, AirBlue’s two flight from Lahore to Karachi 407/408, PIA’s flight from Lahore to Sharjah 185, Serene Airline’s two-way flight from Lahore to Karachi 534/525 and PIA’s flight from Karachi to Lahore 304.

The passengers kept waiting for long hours and faced problems due to delayed flight operations.