Punjab IGP says traffic management system to be improved

Inspector General of Police Punjab Rao Sardar Ali Khan has said that strict observance of traffic rules should be enforced for smooth flow of traffic on highways and prevention of accidents in all districts of the province. He directed all RPOs, DPOs to formulate special plans to improve the traffic management system in their respective districts. Rao Sardar Ali Khan said that the districts where cameras have been installed on highways under Safe City or Smart City should be fully utilized in traffic management.

IG Punjab emphasized upon to ensure smooth flow of traffic on busy highways in cities i.e Lahore, Gujranwala, Rawalpindi, Multan and Faisalabad. Giving instructions regarding violation of traffic rules, he said that action should be expedited against vehicles emitting high smoke on highways. The culprits of one wheeling, one way and other traffic related violations do not deserve any sympathy and legal actions should be taken against these culprits without any delay. IG Punjab further said that awareness campaign for citizens regarding traffic rules should be improved with effective supervision. Only by abiding of traffic rules, accidents can be reduced. IGP added.

Presenting the report of police operations on violation of traffic rules this year, the spokesperson of Punjab Police said that on the direction of IG Punjab Rao Sardar Ali Khan, operations are being carried out against the violators of traffic rules across the province. According to the Spokesperson of Punjab Police, more than 74 lakh (7401824) challans have been issued for violation of traffic rules in Punjab and around 03 lacs 80 thousand 490 vehicles were detained for causing environmental pollution.

Likewise 24 thousand 670 drivers were arrested for serious violations. Punjab Police Spokesperson further said that Rs 2.43 billion has been deposited in the national treasury in terms of traffic challans for violating laws across the province. IG Punjab directed that the traffic officers on the highways should perform their duties more diligently and ensure observance of the rules in all cases. Rao Sardar Ali Khan directed the supervisory officers to go out in the field themselves for inspection and monitoring of traffic management at important places and also give effective briefing to the personnel about better performance of duties.