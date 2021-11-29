74 new dengue cases surface in Punjab, 2 deaths recorded

LAHORE: On Monday, dengue hemorrhagic fever killed two more people while 74 new cases were reported in Punjab during the past 24 hours.

A decreasing trend of new dengue fever cases being witnessed in Punjab as minimum temperatures drop in the region with the beginning of the winter.

Punjab’s Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department Secretary Imran Sikandar Baloch has said that 74 new cases of dengue fever were reported in a day.

Two more deaths were reported by the mosquito-borne viral disease in the province, both in Lahore, top health officials said.

The health department stated that 143 persons have died of dengue fever this year in Punjab, whereas, the province has recorded 25,013 cases overall.

Lahore reported 60 out of 74 new cases of dengue fever in the province.

Overall cases in Lahore reached 17,848 with 60 new cases of the disease.

Dengue is a mosquito-borne viral disease that has rapidly spread in recent years around the world.

These mosquitoes are also vectors of chikungunya, yellow fever and Zika viruses. Dengue is widespread throughout the tropics, with local variations in risk influenced by rainfall, temperature, relative humidity and unplanned rapid urbanization.