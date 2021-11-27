Maryam should take leaked audio to court

Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Saturday said that underlying motive of PML-N to make the institutions controversial is to obtain relief in cases against them.

Talking to media in Islamabad, he said that PML-N generates conspiracy to hit national institutions whenever cases against them are opened. He said that during their many years rule, the PML-N promoted nepotism to further their vested interests. He said that their story started from the affidavit of Rana Shamim and concluded at alleged audio recording of former chief justice Saqib Nisar. The federal minister said it was very obvious that the Sharif family was resorting to such tactics as they had to present the money trail about the purchase of their properties. However, he said that the higher judiciary should take notice and take action accordingly.

Fawad Chaudhry said that former Gilgit-Baltistan chief judge Rana Shamim was an official member of the PML-N who was appointed as a chief judge and then “affidavits of the party’s choice” were obtained. He said that Nawaz built properties which turned up in international schemes, but whenever the money trail was demanded, “they wriggled out of it”. “Whenever cases against Nawaz and Maryam reach the final changes, there is an attempt to sabotage them,” he alleged.

The information minister said that the PML-N has become “habitual of making fraudulent audios and videos”. “If Maryam Nawaz believes that bogus audio will strengthen her case, she should take it to court,” he said. Fawad Chaudhry said PML-N won elections in 1990 against PPP though rigging and the apex court had affirmed this. However, he added that it was another matter that PPP had now joined hands secretly with PML-N.

He said that PPP and PML-N governments left huge debts which have burdened the economy to date. However, he added that the present government led by Prime Minister Imran Khan has provided a strong base for development as the country was progressing in all fields. To a question, he said that petroleum prices in the international market had come down recently and this impact would appear in few weeks’ time on prices in the country. He said the government was thankful to Saudi Arabia for extending cooperation, adding the negotiations with the IMF were also being finalized.

Later, speaking at a programme in connection with the death anniversary of Maulana Zafar Ali Khan, Information Minister said that Maulana Zafar is remembered as ‘Baba-e-Sahafat’ for his great contribution towards journalism during the Pakistan movement. He said that during the Pakistan Movement, first ever newspaper was launched from the Lahore city which later became centre of journalism in the “North India” of that time.

The minister spoke about the Nazria-e-Pakistan trust and said it had been an active forum for raising awareness especially among youth about the Pakistan movement and its objectives. He suggested that their building should have a museum based on records and history of newspapers’ progress in the region. He added that Urdu Bazar was a historical market of the Lahore city and there was a need to take forward the legacy of Urdu literature and journalism linked with this decades old market.

Fawad Ch said that Pakistan carried huge potential for progress in all fields and it could be made a fully developed country under a sincere leadership. He said in older days there was ‘information” but sources to disseminate information were quite limited. However, in present times fast tools and modes are available to spread the information. He said that unfortunately spreading ‘fake news’ has now become easier too and there was a need to stop this trend as authenticity of news is a basic merit of journalism.

Separately, Fawad said that the importance of sports cannot be undermined in today’s life, as it inculcates spirit to fight the challenges. He was talking to Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Rameez Raja here on Saturday. The PCB chief shared his future plans with the minister to bring international cricket in Pakistan. He briefed the minister about the under-19 cricket and the talent hunt programme of the PCB.