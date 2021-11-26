Pakistan’s missile program one of best in world: Fawad

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said on Friday that Pakistan’s missile program was one of the best in the world.

پاکستان کا میزائیل پروگرام دنیا کے چند بہترین میزائیل پروگرامز سے ہے، زمین سے زمین پر مار کرنے والے نئے بیلسٹک میزائیل کا کامیاب تجربہ ہماری دفاعی طاقت میں اہم اضافہ ہے ، انشاللہ ہماری قوت حزب اس شاندار اضافے سے مزید موثر ہو گی https://t.co/uh9PYQLe4T — Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) November 26, 2021

In a tweet, he said successful test-firing of a new surface-to-surface ballistic missile was a significant addition to Pakistan’s defense capabilities. He expressed the hope that Pakistan’s military power will become more effective with this wonderful addition in its arsenal.