Daily Times

Your right to know Friday, November 26, 2021


Pakistan’s missile program one of best in world: Fawad

APP

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said on Friday that Pakistan’s missile program was one of the best in the world.

In a tweet, he said successful test-firing of a new surface-to-surface ballistic missile was a significant addition to Pakistan’s defense capabilities. He expressed the hope that Pakistan’s military power will become more effective with this wonderful addition in its arsenal.

Submit a Comment