After being shot a man crushed under truck in Manghopir

KARACHI: On Thursday, in Karachi’s Manghopir, a horrific incident happened in which a citizen was shot dead and then crushed under a dumper truck.

According to the police the citizen was first shot at twice by an unidentified suspect(s) and then brutally crushed under a dumper truck.

The deceased, identified as Ali Akbar, used to work as a marble contractor. He had no personal enmity with anybody, his family told the police.

